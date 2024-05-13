Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,537 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Virtu Financial worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

