Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ACI Worldwide worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,188,000 after acquiring an additional 389,424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,485,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $35.93 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

