Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of SSR Mining worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SSR Mining by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,455,000 after acquiring an additional 180,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 80,649 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $50,352,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,052,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,571,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,931,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 97,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSRM opened at $5.23 on Monday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

