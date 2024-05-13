Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,105,000 after buying an additional 308,236 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,882,000 after purchasing an additional 189,555 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,573 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 841,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 733,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $120.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.88.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $1,035,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,813,908.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

