Visa (NYSE:V) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Get Visa alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $280.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 37,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 153.2% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.