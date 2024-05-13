Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,363,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,008 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Vistra worth $91,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 19,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after buying an additional 5,537,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,799 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,589,000 after purchasing an additional 285,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,640,000 after purchasing an additional 334,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,155,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $93.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 27.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

