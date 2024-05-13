Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Vistra stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.80. 551,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 27.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

