Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.70.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 321,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,316 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,901,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after acquiring an additional 116,504 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

