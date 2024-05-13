Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a growth of 182.7% from the April 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

