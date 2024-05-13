Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Inter Parfums by 621.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR opened at $122.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average of $134.91. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.