Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Theratechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Theratechnologies Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of THTX opened at $1.22 on Monday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.
Theratechnologies Profile
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.
