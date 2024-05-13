Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. venBio Partners LLC increased its stake in Pharvaris by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 654,832 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth about $22,440,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,994,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Pharvaris by 15.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.