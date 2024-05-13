Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $3.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Shares of BLDP opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 353,098 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

