Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $68.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.