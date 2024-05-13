Wells Fargo & Company Trims Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of BHF opened at $45.68 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $39.37 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,819,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 140,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

