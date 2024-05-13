Wells Fargo & Company Trims Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Target Price to $1.00

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZVIA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,317.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $37,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,717,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,317.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,252 shares in the company, valued at $978,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock worth $114,160. Company insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 51.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

