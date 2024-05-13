Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 57.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $372.70 on Monday. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $314.09 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Winmark

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.