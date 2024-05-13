WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) PT Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas cut WK Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of KLG stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLG. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $2,119,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,363,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

