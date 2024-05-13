XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) CEO Buys $24,363.21 in Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,363.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,770.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE XFLT opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $7.76.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.24%.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
