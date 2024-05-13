XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) CEO Buys $24,363.21 in Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,363.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,770.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE XFLT opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 88.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.