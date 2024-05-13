YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Stock Performance

YETI opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.26. YETI has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YETI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in YETI by 1,372.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,780,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of YETI by 83.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in YETI by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.