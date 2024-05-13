ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,016,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZOZO Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ZOZO stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. ZOZO has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

