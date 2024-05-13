ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,016,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ZOZO Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of ZOZO stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. ZOZO has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43.
About ZOZO
