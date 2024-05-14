11,941 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,941 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Relx by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

RELX stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.75.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

