1,279 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,279 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $369,080.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,393.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 3,522 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,152 shares of company stock worth $18,207,158. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $160.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $187.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.