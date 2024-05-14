1,566 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

