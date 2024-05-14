17,203 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
SPYV stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.