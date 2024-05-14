18,803 Shares in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 4.82% of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the third quarter worth $581,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,208 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EQRR opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Dividend Announcement

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

