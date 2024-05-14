2,063 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,105,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122,507 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

