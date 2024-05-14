23,004 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

