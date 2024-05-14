2,516 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after buying an additional 470,592 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,591,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 214,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 229,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21, a PEG ratio of 260.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.