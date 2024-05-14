25,342 Shares in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTD) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance

OCTD opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (OCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

