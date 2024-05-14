3,049 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

