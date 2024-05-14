3,381 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 15.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $277,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lantheus by 99.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 40,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lantheus

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.