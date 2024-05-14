4,608 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.5 %

TMHC opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,137 shares of company stock valued at $34,538,031. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

