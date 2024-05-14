53,354 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,354 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.