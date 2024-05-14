7,105 Shares in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGLS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday. Sidoti lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

About Tecnoglass

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

