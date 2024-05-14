7,621 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TS opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $40.72.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on TS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

