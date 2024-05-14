7,956 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Relx by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Relx by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Relx Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.