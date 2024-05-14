8,120 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Chemours Price Performance

CC stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.