ACV Auctions’ (ACVA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACVA

ACV Auctions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.54.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. Analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,972.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $3,296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,099. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.