Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Aemetis Stock Up 0.4 %

AMTX opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

