AFC Energy’s (AFC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 4,000 ($50.24) target price on the stock.
AFC Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
AFC stock opened at GBX 20.65 ($0.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,030.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.49. AFC Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.18 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24 ($0.30).
AFC Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AFC Energy
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.