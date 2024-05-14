AFC Energy’s (AFC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 4,000 ($50.24) target price on the stock.

AFC Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

AFC stock opened at GBX 20.65 ($0.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,030.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.49. AFC Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.18 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24 ($0.30).

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

