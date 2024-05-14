AGF Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NetApp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

