AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 70,578 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,244,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

