AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $63.89.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Crane NXT

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.