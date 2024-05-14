AGF Management Ltd. Buys 4,313 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $4,675,095. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.3 %

UNM opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

