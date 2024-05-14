AGF Management Ltd. Buys 4,376 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

