AGF Management Ltd. Buys 5,065 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.