AGF Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 3,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,633.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,661.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,505.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,451.68.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.