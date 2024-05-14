AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 62,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

