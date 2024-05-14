AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,968,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,181,000 after acquiring an additional 70,413 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPK opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

